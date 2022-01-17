Titans to host the Cincinnati Bengals in AFC divisional round of NFL playoffs

The Tennessee Titans will get to play an AFC team that they haven’t played during the course of the 2021 season in the divisional round. Tennessee is set to host the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday, January 22 at 3:30 p.m. CT. The Bengals’ exciting 26-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in the wild-card round means that they’ll visit the top-seeded Titans at Nissan Stadium.

The Titans did not play the Bengals this season. These two teams last met during Week 8 of the 2020 season. It was a 31-20 win for the Bengals. The Titans played one of their worst games of the season in that contest.

There are a ton of other interesting storylines surrounding this game too. One of the most prominent will be about both quarterbacks. Bengals QB Joe Burrow had an astounding sophomore season. The former LSU signal-caller completed 70.4 percent of his passing attempts, which qualifies as the highest mark among all starters. Burrow threw for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns during the regular season. Both stats rank inside the top-10. In Saturday’s playoff win over the Raiders, Burrow completed 24-of-34 passing attempts for 244 yards and two touchdowns.

All-in-all this should make for an exciting drama-filled game. The two teams boast different styles of offenses that can be equally deadly on any given Sunday. Stay tuned to MCM for all updates and further analysis throughout the week.