Report: Vikings will interview Titans exec Monti Ossenfort for GM role

According to multiple reports, the Minnesota Vikings have formally requested an interview with Tennessee Titans Director of Player Personnel Monti Ossenfort for their vacant general manager position.

Adding to the list of requests for GM interviews the Vikings have put out, to bring the total to 8. Can confirm Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort will interview with Minnesota, per league source. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) January 13, 2022

The Vikings relieved their now former general manager Rick Spielman of his duties earlier this week following the conclusion of yet another disappointing season. It’s worth noting that the Vikings’ search will obviously extend far beyond Ossenfort, as they’ve already reportedly requested interviews with eight candidates in total.

There are some local ties involved, as Ossenfort was a quarterback for the University of Minnesota-Morris during his college days and was even an intern at Training Camp for the Vikings back in 2001.

This marks the second interview for Ossenfort, who has also attracted interest from the New York Giants. Ossenfort was originally hired as Tennessee’s Director of Player Personnel in 2020 after spending more than a decade in New England with the Patriots. Ossenfort was hired by the Patriots in 2003 as a personal assistant before working his way up through the scouting ranks. Ossenfort hasn’t been in Tennessee for long, but he possesses an excellent reputation around the league for the work he’s done with both the Patriots and Titans.

Stay tuned to MCM for all things Tennessee Titans related.