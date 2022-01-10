Report: Giants requests interviews with Titans execs Ryan Cowden and Monti Ossenfort for GM position

According to a report from CBS’ Jonathan Jones, the New York Giants have formally requested interviews with a pair of Tennessee Titans front office executives for their vacant general manager job — Vice President of Player Personnel Ryan Cowden and Director of Player Personnel Monti Ossenfort.

Per sources, the Giants have put in requests to interview Titans VP of player personnel Ryan Cowden and Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort for their vacant GM position. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 10, 2022

Former Giants general manager Dave Gettleman announced his retirement on Monday and the Giants have wasted no time in their search for his replacement. It’s worth noting the Giants’ search will obviously extend past these two Titans, as they’ve already requested an interview with Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen as well. Other names will undeniably join the growing list.

Cowden is in his 22nd NFL season and his sixth with the Titans. In 2018, he was promoted to Vice President of Player Personnel. He originally joined the franchise as the Director of Player Personnel. He’s been considered a strong general manager candidate for a number of years.

Ossenfort may be the name to watch here though. Ossenfort was hired as Tennessee’s Director of Player Personnel in 2020 after spending more than a decade in New England with the Patriots, where he crossed paths with current Giants head coach Joe Judge. Ossenfort was hired by the Patriots in 2003 as a personal assistant before working his way up through the scouting ranks. Judge is largely expected to retain his job as head coach, which means New York could look to bring in a general manager that’s familiar with Judge. Ossenfort fits the criteria.

Stay tuned to MCM for all things Tennessee Titans related.