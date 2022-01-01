Titans activate OLB Bud Dupree, DT Denico Autry and others, WR Julio Jones ruled OUT

The Tennessee Titans delivered mostly great news on Saturday afternoon. The team has officially activated outside linebacker Bud Dupree, defensive tackle Denico Autry and cornerback Buster Skrine off the team’s Covid-Reserve List. Meanwhile wide receiver Julio Jones remains on the COVID List, and will be OUT for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

Getting Dupree and Autry back qualifies as a major victory for the Titans. They’ll now have their entire front four available, with Dupree and Autry sliding right back into the starting lineup next to Jeffery Simmons and Harold Landry. They should make life difficult for Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday.

Nick Westbrook is expected to start opposite A.J. Brown on the outside given Julio’s absence. Chester Rogers will start in the slot and practice squad receiver Cody Hollister, who also was activated from the Covid-Reserve List on Saturday, will probably get called up and backup Brown/Westbrook as the team’s No. 4 receiver.

Inside linebacker Jayon Brown and offensive tackle Kendall Lamm remain on the COVID-Reserve List alongside Julio, and are also OUT for Sunday. The Titans will miss Brown’s ability in coverage, but are well covered at the position with a returning David Long Jr., Zach Cunningham and Rashaan Evans. It will be interesting to monitor how these three players work through the rotation. Given the Titans are a bit short here without Brown, all three are likely to play a ton of snaps. Rookie tackle Dillon Radunz will replace Lamm as the team’s swing tackle behind starters Taylor Lewan and David Quessenberry.

It’s nice to see Skrine return as well. He’s played some great football since joining the Titans a few weeks ago. We wouldn’t be surprised to see him continue rotating with Jackrabbit Jenkins for snaps on the outside opposite Kristian Fulton.

As always, stay tuned to MCM for all roster updates with in-depth reactions and analysis.