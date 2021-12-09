Titans claim Zach Cunningham on waivers

The Tennessee Titans have claimed former Houston Texans inside linebacker Zach Cunningham on waivers:

The Titans have claimed former Texans LB Zach Cunningham off of waivers. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 9, 2021

I was surprised that Cunningham made it to the Titans on waivers. He was second in the league in tackles last year. He hasn’t played as well this season, but with the news that he would only cost $275,000 against the cap for the rest of the season. Here is what the rest of his contract looks like:

Zach Cunningham is under contract through 2024.



2022 cap: $14.77M

2023 cap: $15.77M

2024 cap: $17.24M



How about David Long (signed through 2022), Cunningham and Monty Rice (signed through 2024) for the long-term? Like it a lot. #Titans — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) December 9, 2021

The only guarantee he has left after this season is a $10 million guarantee for injury next season. He could just be a rental for the rest of 2021.

The Titans have been looking for an inside linebacker for most of the season. Remember when they brought in Avery Williamson? They haven’t been happy with that group for most of the season. It will be interesting to see how the playing time pans out when they have Cunningham, Rashaan Evans, Jayon Brown, and David Long all healthy.

Cunningham played for Mike Vrabel in Houston, so this move made a lot of sense. It is also a bit of a homecoming for Cunningham who played his college ball at Vanderbilt.