ESPN’s Dianna Russini: “Derrick Henry could return earlier rather than later”

File this under things you #LoveToSee. Tennessee Titans fans have been anxiously awaiting any ounce of news surrounding Derrick Henry’s timetable to return to action. Watching this offense has largely been a struggle since Henry went down, although injuries to A.J. Brown and Julio Jones have obviously contributed to those struggles.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini has broken a ton of Titans news throughout the years. One could make the argument that Russini is more #PluggedIn when it comes to the Titans franchise than any other national (or even local, really) reporter out there. Russini undeniably possesses credible sources inside the Titans building, and she dropped a rather large bombshell on Thursday afternoon.

While making a radio appearance on Buck Reising’s show on 104.5 The Zone, Russini said the following:

“I think this organization feels like [the timetable for Henry’s return] is going to be on the earlier side rather than later,” Russini said.

It’s an incredibly interesting quote from one of the nation’s most well-respected reporters. The rumored timetables for Henry’s return have been all over place, and predictably, head coach Mike Vrabel has done little to clarify the details. Getting Henry back for the Week 17 contest against the Miami Dolphins or the regular-season finale against the Houston Texans would be excellent. It’s imperative Henry is healthy for the playoffs, but giving him a game or two prior to the postseason to get his legs back under him would be ideal.

