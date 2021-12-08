Titans sign former Colts RB Jordan Wilkins to practice squad

The Tennessee Titans made a move I deem particularly interesting at the running back position on Wednesday afternoon. General manager Jon Robinson added former Indianapolis Colts running back Jordan Wilkins to the practice squad. Jim Wyatt had it first, on behalf of the team.

Wilkins was a player members of the fan base quickly mentioned as a possible replacement for the injured Derrick Henry. The Titans initially went with Adrian Peterson, D’Onta Foreman and Dontrell Hilliard. Wilkins has now been signed, and you wonder if he’ll factor into this rotation at some point. It certainly shouldn’t be viewed as a guarantee.

Wilkins appeared in 15 games for the Colts in 2020. He gained 308 rushing yards on 84 attempts. Wilkins played twice against the Titans last season. He totaled 85 yards in those two contests. Titans fans may remember Wilkins gaining 82 yards on five carries in a game against the Titans back in 2019. Wilkins broke a disappointing 55-yard rush in that contest.

Tennessee made several tweaks to their practice squad. In addition to the Wilkins move, defensive back Rodney Clemons was added to the practice squad. Clemons entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs at the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played his college ball at SMU, appearing in a healthy 54 games. Running back Rodney Smith was also waived from the practice squad and linebacker Jamal Carter was added to the p.s./injured list.

