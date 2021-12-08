The Titans are a good bet coming off the bye

The Tennessee Titans finally got their bye week. I did some research* and it turns out that the Titans needed their bye week more than any team in the history of the NFL. There is a good chance they get a bunch of guys back this week, including Julio Jones and Dane Cruikshank. That’s all good news.

The other good news is that Mike Vrabel has a history of being really good coming off the bye:

The Titans are currently an 8.5 point favorite. Vrabel’s history tells us that is a good bet.

This team now starts a stretch to determine where they get seeded in the NFL playoffs. They are only one game behind the Patriots for the number one overall seed in the AFC. Getting that bye is important because it would give Derrick Henry an extra week to heal.

Here’s a bonus for you - video of Julio from today’s practice:

A welcome sight at #Titans practice today pic.twitter.com/XVtuVdrgkD — Buck Reising (@BuckReising) December 8, 2021

*Actually, I didn’t