Titans activate S Kevin Byard off Covid-Reserve List

The Tennessee Titans received a boost on Tuesday afternoon! They officially activated superstar safety Kevin Byard off the Covid-Reserve List, per Jim Wyatt the team.

Byard was initially placed on the list during Tennessee's bye week, so the former Middle Tennessee State standout defender fortunately did not miss a single game. Byard's activation all but ensures he will be on the field for Tennessee's Week 14 inner divisional showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Byard has been in terrific form this season. A third round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Byard has recorded some impressive numbers throughout the first 12 games of the season. Byard has totaled 64 tackles, 5 interceptions, 12 passes defended, a single sack, two quarterback pressures and a forced fumble. Byard currently leads the AFC in Pro Bowl votes for his position, and is on pace to make his second Pro Bowl appearance.

