Titans RB Derrick Henry Nominated for 2021 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year

The NFL and Tennessee Titans announced Tuesday that RB Derrick Henry has been named the team’s 2021 nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. Considered the league’s most prestigious honor, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field. Each nominee by the league’s 32 nominees was announced today.

The message and news was delivered to Henry by LaQuinta McGhee, the Chief Operating Officer of Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee. Her heartfelt message to Henry could be watched here:

In September, Henry worked with this very Boys & Girls Club of Middle Tennessee to host a back-to-school event through his Two All Foundation. Through Foundation sponsors and personal donations from Henry, they were able to meet B&GC’s goal of providing 5,000 backpacks full of school supplies to children in need, including $50 gift cards to Burlington for 25 children the club identified as the most in-need. Henry also hosted these 25 kids for an in-person, back-to-school shopping day with additional $100 gift cards, reflecting on how he grew up in a boys & girls club and went on to achieve great things. Henry hosted similar events in 2018 and 2019, even one shopping event for Metro Nashville Public School teachers in 2019.

“The Walter Payton Man of the Year is a special honor and I’m truly humbled to be the Titans’ nominee,” Henry said. “Helping others in need is something I hold close to my heart, and I’m fortunate to be able to help level the playing field for today’s youth through my foundation, the Two All Foundation. It is a blessing to be a blessing.”

A foot injury that is keeping Henry out of Tennessee’s lineup indefinitely hasn’t stopped him from having a profound impact on his community. Henry continues to serve as an inspiration for kids all over the great state of Tennessee. In March 2021, Henry made a $10,000 donation from his Two All Foundation to Jeremy Taylor, a Nashville firefighter who lost his family home and all their belongings in a fire. Taylor, a Titans season ticket holder, was surprised at his fire station with a $15,000 donation — $10,000 from Henry’s ‘Two All’ Foundation, along with a $5,000 contribution from Campbell’s Chunky Soup.

Congratulations are in order for our King Henry!