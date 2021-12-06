Titans move WR Julio Jones to “Designated for Return from IR” List, and several other roster moves

The Tennessee Titans are officially off the bye week and preparing for their Week 14 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tennessee kicked off the week by making a plethora of roster moves. Most notably, wide receiver Julio Jones has been designated to return from injured reserve.

The @Titans have moved WR Julio Jones, WR Racey McMath and S Dane Cruikshank to the team’s “Designated for Return from Injured Reserve” list.



All three can begin practicing again with the team.



— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) December 6, 2021

As noted, safety Dane Cruikshank and rookie receiver Racey McMath were also designated to return. This designation opens up a 21-day window for all three players to practice with the team, and they will not count against the team’s 53-man roster until being activated officially from Injured Reserve. The 32-year-old Jones was placed on Injured Reserve on November 13, and has now missed the required three games. He’s actually had four weeks to rest his hamstring given the bye week. Jones has 21 catches for 336 yards on the season, and has played in just six games this season due to recurring hamstring woes. With A.J. Brown still on injured reserve himself, the Titans desperately need Jones back in their lineup. They can’t keep rolling out the likes of Dez Fitzpatrick and Cody Hollister at outside receiver.

McMath appeared in four games before landing on IR, and was mostly utilized on special teams. Cruikshank’s return should deliver the defense an underrated boost. He played in nine games before landing on IR a few weeks ago, and played a really great game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Cruikshank put the clamps on Travis Kelce.

Tennessee also released outside linebacker John Simon from the active roster. Simon performed poorly in recent showings, and no longer possesses NFL-level athleticism. Moving on from him is the correct decision.

General manager Jon Robinson also welcomed back a familiar face on Monday morning, signing outside linebacker Tuzar Skipper to the team’s practice squad. Skipper most recently played for Arthur Smith and the Atlanta Falcons. Skipper spent parts of the 2020 season and 2021 offseason with Tennessee, and is now back in the fold.

Additionally, TE Austin Fort has been removed from the practice squad COVID list and restored to the practice squad.

As always, stay tuned to MCM for all roster updates with in-depth reactions and analysis.