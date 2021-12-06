Titans could reclaim No. 1 seed with Bills win over Patriots

The Tennessee Titans didn’t play on Sunday, but that doesn’t mean Week 13 hasn’t been incredibly productive for them. The Titans got a chance to rest a plethora of injured players, and also received some help along the way. We delivered our weekend rooting guide for you here, and several of those results came to fruition.

The Indianapolis Colts expectedly defeated the Houston Texans, keeping the race in the AFC South somewhat (not really?) tight. But the big result occurred when the Pittsburgh Steelers upset the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field thanks to a failed two-point conversion attempt at the game (Thanks, John Harbaugh!). Baltimore’s loss catapulted the Ravens out of the No. 1 seed, a spot they held entering the weekend.

As Titans fans, we now turn our attention to Monday night’s divisional showdown between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots. Titans fans may feel odd rooting for a Bills win, but they absolutely should be. A Bills triumph over Belichick and his Evil Empire Patriots would catapult the Titans back into the AFC’s top seed, a spot they lost a week ago following their own defeat to the Patriots. Since the Titans own the tiebreaker over Buffalo, rooting for a Bills win is a no brainer. With all of the injuries Tennessee are currently experiencing, a first-round playoff bye (plus home field advantage) would be a welcomed opportunity.

Several other results went in Tennessee’s favor. The Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, which keeps both teams in the middle of the pack (right where we want them). The Las Vegas Raiders also lost to the NFC Washington Football Team.

All in all, it’s been a very productive weekend for the well-rested Titans. Things can get even better on Monday night with a Bills victory.

Stay tuned to MCM for all things Tennessee Titans.