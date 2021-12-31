Titans activate WR Nick Westbrook and OG Nate Davis while others remain on the Covid-Reserve List

The Tennessee Titans’ situation is improving. The team has officially activated offensive guard Nate Davis and wide receiver Nick Westbrook off the team’s Covid-Reserve List. They’re getting reinforcements as they prepare for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

Westbrook is currently slated to start opposite A.J. Brown on the outside. In somewhat concerning news, inside linebacker Jayon Brown, defensive lineman Denico Autry, tackle Kendall Lamm, receiver Julio Jones, defensive back Buster Skrine and outside linebacker Bud Dupree remain on the team’s COVID list, along with two players from the practice squad — receiver Cody Hollister and defensive back Briean Boddy-Calhoun.

This list includes some heavy hitters in Jones, Dupree and Autry in particular. Westbrook was placed on the list on the same day as Jones and Dupree, so it qualifies as somewhat concerning to see Westbrook come off the list while Jones and Dupree remain on it. Tennessee could be playing mind games, but it doesn’t currently speak well to their availability for Sunday.

In better news, A.J. Brown returned to practice on Friday. His absence from Thursday’s practice was always precautionary, and Friday’s return indicates that. Linebacker David Long Jr. also practiced for the third straight day and should suit up on Sunday. Defensive tackle Larrell Murchison and outside linebacker Derick Roberson missed practice on Friday, which is a bad sign for their chances to play. Neither player was guaranteed to be active on game day.

It’s worth mentioning that Davis was activated on Thursday. Davis should immediately return to Tennessee’s starting lineup at his usual right guard position. In fact, Tennessee is set to have their starting five offensive linemen available on Sunday for the first time in several weeks. Left tackle Taylor Lewan and left guard Rodger Saffold were also activated days ago, and center Ben Jones and right tackle David Quessenberry remain healthy. It’s an exciting development. Rookie tackle Dillon Radunz and swing interior offensive lineman Aaron Brewer now return to reserve roles.

The Titans sldo signed offensive lineman Paul Adams and defensive back Shyheim Carter to the team’s practice squad. Adams spent training camp with the Titans and now re-joins them in Nashville. Carter played collegiately for Alabama, making 50 appearances for the Crimson Tide.

As always, stay tuned to MCM for all roster updates with in-depth reactions and analysis.