Titans activate OT Taylor Lewan off the Covid-Reserve List, LB David Long Jr. returns to practice

The Tennessee Titans delivered some great news on Wednesday afternoon. The team has officially activated offensive tackle Taylor Lewan off the team’s Covid-Reserve List. Additionally, linebacker David Long Jr. has returned to practice.

Lewan’s return is a welcome one. The former Michigan standout will return to the starting lineup at his usual left tackle spot ahead of Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Lewan was replaced by rookie tackle Dillon Radunz a week ago, who will now go back to playing a reserve role.

Long returning to practice is excellent news in its own right. The former West Virginia linebacker hasn’t seen action since injuring his hamstring in a Week 9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Long has since then missed six consecutive contests while struggling to get past the frustrating injury. Hamstrings are always tricky. The Titans never placed Long on Injured Reserve, which insinuated the timeline for his return was an unfamiliar one. It sounds like Long is getting ready to come back. It’s an exciting development for a talented inside linebackers room that now includes Zach Cunningham and a surging Rashaan Evans. I don’t envy head coach Mike Vrabel, defensive coordinator Shane Bowen and inside linebackers coach Jim Haslett as they get ready to make some difficult decisions regarding this rotation. It’s a good problem to have.

Additionally, interior offensive linemen Corey Levin was absent from Wednesday’s practice, per Jim Wyatt. We refuse to speculate on the health of a player (or any human being, at that), but Levin’s unexpected absence is especially concerning given the COVID-19 outbreak which has occured in the offensive line room this week. A total of four offensive linemen have spent time on the COVID-list over the past 10 days. Whether Levin is dealing with an injury or another ailment, his absence would be felt. Levin served as the team’s sixth offensive linemen a week ago and is a swing player that can play all three positions on the interior. Any potential absence would see Radunz and possibly Aaron Brewer play larger reserve roles on Sunday.

As always, stay tuned to MCM for all roster updates with in-depth reactions and analysis.