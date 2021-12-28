Titans place LB Jayon Brown and WR Cody Hollister on Covid-Reserve List

The outbreak continues. The Tennessee Titans placed linebacker Jayon Brown and wide receiver Cody Hollister on the Covid-Reserve List on Tuesday afternoon. The situation is reaching somewhat of a concerning point ahead of Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

Brown and Hollister join left tackle Taylor Lewan, right guard Nate Davis, tackle Kendall Lamm, receiver Julio Jones, defensive back Buster Skrine, outside linebacker Bud Dupree and receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine on the team’s COVID list. No players currently on the list cleared protocols on Tuesday.

Should Brown be unavailable, look for Zach Cunningham and Rashaan Evans to dominate the snaps at inside linebacker. Cunningham and Evans have been starting as of late, with Brown mixing in on obvious passing downs. Cunningham nor Evans are effective in coverage, however. Brown’s absence would allow Miami’s offense to potentially target Tennessee’s linebackers in the passing game, which bodes well for Miami’s RPO-based, quick-hitting passing offense. Inside linebackers coach Jim Haslett did leave the door open for a potential return for David Long Jr., who has missed the last six games with an injury.

Hollister’s placement on the list creates a bit of a mess at the receiver position, given that Jones and Westbrook are also currently on the list. Should these three players fail to clear protocols in time, it creates a headache at the position. Dez Fitzpatrick and/or Racey McMath starting opposite A.J. Brown? Golden Tate’s debut? Mason Kinsey? Literally everything would be in play.

It’s worth noting Miami may be dealing with an outbreak of their own.

Hopefully this is the end of Tennessee’s outbreak. As always, stay tuned to MCM for all roster updates with in-depth reactions and analysis.