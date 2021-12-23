 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Titans vs. 49ers open game thread

By Jimmy Morris
/ new
Tennessee Titans v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

Let’s all take a minute and say a prayer for Ryan Tannehill. He is going to be behind a line that could be a disaster.

Use this thread to discuss the game.

More From Music City Miracles

Loading comments...