Inactives: Titans vs. 49ers

With COVID issues seemingly everywhere, it’s been a rough week around the NFL. Luckily for the Titans, they’ve experienced minimal damage. However, they’re still nursing a couple of injury situations entering Thursday night’s game against the 49ers.

Rodger Saffold and Taylor Lewan won’t go tonight, while reserve tackle Kendall Lamm hit the COVID list this morning. This is going to leave Tennessee mighty thin up front, potentially causing a big issue with Nick Bosa coming off the edge.

Linebacker David Long will miss another game as well.

There is plenty of good news, finally. Receiver A.J. Brown is set to return tonight, joining Julio Jones who was able to practice in full on Wednesday. Nose tackle Teair Tart and cornerback Jackrabbit Jenkins are also set to return.

On the San Francisco side, the 49ers will be without running back Elijah Mitchell once again, meaning a bigger workload for Deebo Samuel and Jeff Wilson.

Titans Inactives

CB Chris Jones

LB Joe Jones

OLB Derick Roberson

LB David Long Jr.

T Taylor Lewan

DL Larrell Murchison

49ers Inactives

LB Dre Greenlaw

S Talanoa Hufanga

DL Maurice Hurst

OL Colton McKivitz

RB Elijah Mitchell