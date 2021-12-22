Titans protect 4 practice squad players going into Week 16

The Tennessee Titans placed protections on four practice squad players to ensure they’re not poached ahead of Thursday’s primetime showdown with the San Francisco 49ers as teams across the league continue dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks.

The volatility of each team’s health situation makes practice squads more susceptible to players being signed away to other clubs’ active rosters.

Tennessee protected the maximum four players, all at positions where injuries could leave them thin if they’re not already doing so.

Quarterback Kevin Hogan

Receiver Cody Hollister

Defensive end Kevin Strong

RB Jordan Wilkins

Hogan has served as Tennessee’s No. 3 quarterback ever since the Carolina Panthers plucked Matt Barkley from the practice squad. Keeping Hogan inside the building has now become an important task. Hogan was elevated to the active roster for Tennessee’s Week 12 loss to the New England Patriots.

Hollister is once again being protected at receiver and could be elevated to the game day roster for the fourth game in a row. He played his best game against the Patriots in his 2021 debut, securing two-of-four targets for 22 yards. He caught just one pass for a six-yard gain in Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Strong joined Tennessee’s practice squad almost exactly one month ago today, on November 23rd. The former undrafted free agent out of UTSA has since then appeared in four games while totaling five tackles. With Larrell Murchison and Teair Tart still considered questionable heading into Thursday’s game, Strong could receive yet another call up.

Wilkins is an intriguing one. The former Indianapolis Colt was added to the practice squad just two weeks ago and has yet to appear in a game. Wilkins appeared in 15 games for the Colts in 2020. He gained 308 rushing yards on 84 attempts. Tennessee seems to be happy with the contributions they’re receiving from D’Onta Foreman, Dontrell Hilliard and Jeremy McNichols. It’s difficult to see a clear path to the active roster for Wilkins as things stand.

