Report: A.J. Brown playing Thursday would be a “stretch”

A.J. Brown is eligible to come off injured reserve this week. Mike Vrabel was asked about his availability for the Thursday night game against the 49ers and of course, gave a non-answer. Later, Dan Graziano of ESPN tweeted this:

The sense I got from asking around on this over the weekend was that AJ Brown is close to returning but the fact that the Titans play Thursday (rather than Sunday) might make this week a stretch. https://t.co/wLWQZThwnK — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) December 20, 2021

A.J. seems ready to get back out there:

I miss playing football — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) December 19, 2021

My guess is that we get news later today that the Titans have opened his window to return. They will see where he is over the next couple of days and then make their decision. A.J. will probably push them to let him back out there, but at this point there is no reason to rush it. As we discussed last night on Homerun Throwback (listen here), even with a loss against the 49ers, the Titans will still control their own destiny in the AFC South. They just have to win the final two games, against the Dolphins and Texans, and they win the division.