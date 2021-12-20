 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: A.J. Brown playing Thursday would be a “stretch”

By Jimmy Morris
Syndication: The Tennessean George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

A.J. Brown is eligible to come off injured reserve this week. Mike Vrabel was asked about his availability for the Thursday night game against the 49ers and of course, gave a non-answer. Later, Dan Graziano of ESPN tweeted this:

A.J. seems ready to get back out there:

My guess is that we get news later today that the Titans have opened his window to return. They will see where he is over the next couple of days and then make their decision. A.J. will probably push them to let him back out there, but at this point there is no reason to rush it. As we discussed last night on Homerun Throwback (listen here), even with a loss against the 49ers, the Titans will still control their own destiny in the AFC South. They just have to win the final two games, against the Dolphins and Texans, and they win the division.

