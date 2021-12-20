Titans S Kevin Byard finishes Pro Bowl voting atop his position, and other Pro Bowl updates

The NFL released updated stats on the leading Pro Bowl vote-getters. Several Tennessee Titans players are in the mix. Titans free safety and superstar defender Kevin Byard finished first at his position during the fan voting portion, per Jim Wyatt.

.@Titans free safety @KevinByard finished 1st at his position during the fan voting portion of the #ProBowlVote. — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) December 20, 2021

Several other Titans are in fierce contention to make this year’s iteration of the Pro Bowl. Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is enjoying an outstanding season, having already recorded a career-high 7.5 sacks. Simmons finished second at his position during the fan voting portion, understandably behind Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Special teams ace Ola Adeniyi also finished second per Wyatt, behind Nick Bellore of the Seattle Seahawks. Adeniyi has been a nice addition for the Titans, both as a special teams player and as a rotational pass rusher at the outside linebacker position.

Star pass rusher Harold Landry finished third in voting behind Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt and New England’s Matthew Judon. Landry has been excellent all throughout 2021, having already recorded a career-high 11 sacks through the first 14 games of the season. Landry is almost certainly a shoe-in for the Pro Bowl.

Last but not least, long snapper Morgan Cox finished second in fan voting behind New England’s Joe Cardona. Cox was brought in to secure up the long-snapping position and has done just that.

Fan voting ended on December 16. Pro Bowl rosters will be announced on Wednesday, December 22, live on NFL Network at 7:00 PM CT.