Titans open as 3-point underdogs against 49ers

The Tennessee Titans played an incredibly disappointing game on Sunday, ultimately losing 19-13 to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. The offense continues to turn the ball over at an unbelievable rate. Fortunately for Mike Vrabel and his Titans, they have to turn the page on this one rather quickly. Kyle Shanahan and the surging San Francisco 49ers are coming to Nashville for Week 16’s iteration of Thursday Night Football.

While Tennessee enters the contest at 9-5 and in the current top spot in their division, San Francisco is 8-6 and playing a much better brand of football than the Titans are currently. San Francisco is still battling for their playoff lives. The Titans meanwhile are beginning to look over their shoulders as the 8-6 Indianapolis Colts are very much alive in the division race. Needless to say that the high-stakes battle will be one of the biggest games of the week, and carries a ton of playoff-related implications for both sites.

The contest projects to be a close one, and the oddsmakers agree. According to BetOnline, the Titans are opening the week listed as 3-point underdogs. It’s pretty disrespectful given that this game is in Nashville, but it’s hardly surprising and arguably deserved. The 49ers have won five of their last six, and the Titans have lost three of their last four. Given that home field advantage is usually worth three points, one can see how tight the game is expected to be, and it may be a Pick’Em by the time game day rolls around.

Do you agree? Do you view the Titans as underdogs heading into this one? Leave your opinions in the comments. Stay tuned to MCM for all updates and analysis ahead of the contest.