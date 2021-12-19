Titans lose to Steelers 19-13

Mike Vrabel has said it time and time again, you cannot win in the NFL when you lose the turnover battle. The Titans once again went -4 in the turnover battle and lost the game. IT was a really hard one to watch.

The Titans dominated time of possession in the first half. They held the ball for more than 20 minutes in the half but could only come away with 13 points. Their longest drive of the season took 10:17 off the clock but stalled out in the red zone.

Once again the Titans couldn’t protect the football. They turned the ball over four times - three fumbles and a tipped interception. Those three turnovers led to 12 points for the Steelers.

The defense played well all day. They kept Ben Roethlisberger uncomfortable all day long. On a day where a lot of things were ugly, the defense continued to be a bright spot. The pass rush with a healthy Bud Dupree is legit!

Julio Jones was once again unable to finish the game with a hamstring injury. We have all been waiting on Julio to get fully healthy. At this point, it doesn’t seem like that is a realistic expectation. His hamstring has been a problem since the middle of last season.

The Titans still walk away from this game with a magic number of 2 to win the division. They can still wrap it up next weekend. Take heart in that.