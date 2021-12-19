Inactives: Titans vs. Steelers

Slowly but surely, the Titans are getting more and more healthy. A brutal season on the injury front is finally letting up, with Tennessee set to get pass rusher Bud Dupree back today for his return to Pittsburgh.

That’s a big boost for the Tennessee defense, which once again will be missing linebacker David Long, nose tackle Teair Tart and cornerback Jackrabbit Jenkins. Offensively, the Titans will be missing guard Rodger Saffold. Aaron Brewer is good to go and will take his place in the lineup.

The Titans will also get another boost, as linebacker Zach Cunningham will be active for the first time with the team.

For Pittsburgh, T.J. Watt is good to, continuing to battle through injuries this season. Containing Watt may be the single most important key for the Titans this afternoon.

Cornerback Joe Haden will return to the lineup today for Pittsburgh.

Titans Inactives

CB Jackrabbit Jenkins

LB Joe Jones

LB David Long Jr.

OL Daniel Munyer

G Rodger Saffold III

DL Larrell Murchison

DT Teair Tart

Steelers Inactives

DT Isaiah Buggs

ILB Buddy Johnson

QB Dwayne Haskins

TE Kevin Rader

RB Anthony McFarland Jr.