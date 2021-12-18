Titans activate Bud Dupree for Steelers revenge game, other roster moves

The Tennessee Titans activated outside linebacker Bud Dupree ahead of Sunday’s showdown with his former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dupree was Designated to Return from Injured Reserve earlier this week, prompting a 21-day window that allowed him to practice with the team without counting towards the 53-man roster. All signs pointed to Dupree getting activated ahead of Sunday’s game, and the Titans have now made that official. Dupree spent the first six seasons of his career in Pittsburgh before signing a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Titans in the offseason. Dupree’s first year in Tennessee has been marked by injury. He first struggled to get over last season’s torn ACL, and later injured his abdomen, which caused him to miss three games. Dupree has appeared in seven games this season and has recorded one sack. He’ll undeniably look to punish the Steelers on Sunday for allowing him to get paid and play elsewhere.

Receiver Cody Hollister and offensive lineman Daniel Munyer have been elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. They’ll revert back to the practice squad after the game. With Rodger Saffold and Aaron Brewer banged up, Munyer will serve as depth on the interior. Defensive lineman Kevin Strong will be a COVID-19 replacement/elevation for Sunday’s game.

Fullback Tory Carter was placed on Injured Reserve. Vrabel had already ruled Carter OUT for Sunday’s game. He’ll now have to miss a minimum of three games. Khari Blasingame will earn all of the FB snaps going forward.

