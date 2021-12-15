Titans move OLB Bud Dupree to team’s “Designated to Return from IR” List

The Tennessee Titans are starting to get healthier. For starters, wide receiver Julio Jones made his triumphant return to the field in Sunday’s shutout victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. On Wednesday morning, Tennessee designated outside linebacker Bud Dupree to return from injured reserve.

The @Titans have moved OLB @Bud_Dupree to the team’s Designated for Return from Injured Reserve" list.



READ https://t.co/BaKuFNAF69 pic.twitter.com/sCcG8hHyr3 — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) December 15, 2021

As per the rules, the designation opens up a 21-day window for Dupree to practice with the team, and he will not count against the team’s 53-man roster until being officially activated from Injured Reserve. Dupree suffered an abdominal injury in the team’s November 14th win over the New Orleans Saints, and has since missed the last three games. The new IR rules require players to miss a minimum of three games, and Dupree has now fulfilled that obligation.

The move doesn’t guarantee that Dupree will be active this Sunday, but it’s certainly a step in the right direction, and seems to indicate that he will play against his former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. We all know players love playing against the teams that let them walk in free agency. Dupree undoubtedly wants to make Pittsburgh regret their decision this Sunday.

Dupree has appeared in seven games for the Titans this season. He’s registered six solo tackles and a sack, but his impact can’t be measured by box score scouting. Tennessee’s defensive line has undeniably been better with Dupree in the lineup, as his talent has allowed the likes of Harold Landry, Jeffery Simmons and Denico Autry to thrive when faced with more one-on-one matchups.

Additionally, the Titans signed defensive back Nate Brooks to the team’s practice squad. Brooks spent a week on the PS earlier in November and now makes a return to Nashville. Brooks will replace Breon Borders, who has left Tennessee’s practice squad to join Arizona’s active 53-man roster.

Stay tuned to MCM for all updates and analysis.