Titans place WR Dez Fitzpatrick on Covid-Reserve List

The Tennessee Titans announced they have placed rookie wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, per Jim Wyatt and the team.

The @Titans have placed receiver Dez Fitzpatrick on the team's Reserve/COVID-19 list.



READ https://t.co/d1u2mX4f2j pic.twitter.com/2kbyXEk4X7 — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) December 14, 2021

Fitzpatrick’s status for Sunday’s upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers is now in question. It’s worth noting Fitzpatrick was a healthy scratch in Sunday’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Fitzpatrick has appeared in three games for the Titans this season. He’s recorded five receptions for 49 yards, including a 18-yard touchdown against the Houston Texans.

According to the league’s transaction wire, 29 new players were placed on the list Monday, with 28 of those being due to positive test results. All in all, more than 60 NFL players have been placed on the league’s COVID list due to positive tests within the past 48 hours, including superstars such as Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and Chris Jones just to name a few. Teams such as the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams are currently experiencing a rather large outbreak, and placed multiple players on the list on both Monday and Tuesday.

The Titans were on the bye week in Week 13, so there’s a decent chance they won’t see a team-wide breakout as wide-ranging as the ones we’re witnessing in teams who played on Sunday and Monday. Time will tell. Stay tuned to MCM.