Vrabel: LB Zach Cunningham to practice on Wednesday

Zach Cunningham was unable to make his season debut with the Tennessee Titans in Sunday’s victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars due to protocol-related reasons. The former Houston Texans linebacker was awarded to the Tennessee Titans via a waiver claim on December 9th. Head coach Mike Vrabel seems to be optimistic about the chances we see Cunningham make his Titans debut at practice on Wednesday, December 15th. Vrabel gave an update on Cunningham’s status during Monday’s media session.

Vrabel: We anticipate @ZCunningham_LB will be able to practice on Wednesday@Titans — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) December 13, 2021

It’s an exciting development. Vrabel would go on to provide a quality, long and in-depth answer when asked about Cunningham’s skill set as a linebacker and what he potentially brings to the team, despite remaining coy about his undefined role.

“We’re not sure about his [Cunningham] role just yet,” Vrabel said. “Zach is a player that has really good length. He’s a very instinctive player. He triggers. He’s had a ton of tackles and has been a very productive player in this league. Where all of that fits from a team perspective, we can’t tell you that right now.”

Vrabel coached Cunningham in Houston and has always been a big fan of his abilities. Given Vrabel’s comments, it’s apparent that they expect Cunningham to make positive progress in practice this week, with the possibility of being active Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. As long as everything goes according to plan in the next couple of days, we may get an opportunity to see Cunningham on the field as a member of the Titans for the first time. As Vrabel stated, his role is tough to figure out or envision. Rashaan Evans and Jayon Brown started at inside linebacker against the Jaguars. Both players performed admirably and recorded nifty interceptions. David Long Jr., who has been the team’s best linebacker without a shadow of a doubt, continues to work his way back from injury. It’s a good problem to have. Vrabel will collaborate with the likes of defensive coordinator Shane Bowen and inside linebackers coach Jim Haslett on how this rotation works itself out in the weeks to come.

There’s a lot to figure out there, but the Titans are a better team with Cunningham on their roster as opposed to without. Stay tuned to MCM for all updates.