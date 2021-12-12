Julio Jones comes out of game with no setbacks; wants the ball

Julio Jones was seen skipping off the field after a play today. There was some concern that he had tweaked his oft-injured hamstring again. That was not the case according to Julio:

Julio Jones hopped off the field at one point. #Titans. pic.twitter.com/OqD3S1PmBY — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) December 12, 2021

I love that answer. I obviously love that he didn’t re-injure his leg, but more than that, I love that he is mad because he wants the ball. There has been some talk that Julio doesn’t have the same desire to play the game at this point in his career. That clearly isn’t the case.

We haven’t gotten to see this offense at full strength very often this year. We are still weeks away from seeing everyone back on the field, but Julio coming back from his IR stint healthy is a step in the right direction.

Julio finished today’s game with 4 catches for 33 yards. I would agree with him that he needs to be getting the ball more.