Inactives: Titans vs. Jaguars

Coming off of a much-needed bye week, the Titans will welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars to town, looking to get back on track after two straight losses. Tennessee was one of the most banged up teams in the league ahead of the break, and they’ve been able to add a couple of key players back for today’s game.
Julio Jones is the most notable addition, coming back from IR due to a hamstring injury. Jones give Ryan Tannehill something to work with today, but AJ Brown remains sidelined.
The Titans will get Rashaan Evans back, as well as running back Jeremy McNichols and guard Nate Davis. Harold Landry is good to go after practicing fully on Friday.
Key defensive pieces David Long, Jackrabbit Jenkins and Teair Tart will be inactive today. Newly claimed linebacker Zach Cunningham will also be inactive this week.
Titans Inactives
David Long
Jackrabbit Jenkins
Teair Tart
Zach Cunningham
Dez Fitzpatrick
Khari Blasingame
Dillon Radunz
Jaguars Inactives
Brandon Linder
Tre Herndon
Jacob Hollister
Jordan Smith
Jay Tufele
