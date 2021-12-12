Inactives: Titans vs. Jaguars

Coming off of a much-needed bye week, the Titans will welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars to town, looking to get back on track after two straight losses. Tennessee was one of the most banged up teams in the league ahead of the break, and they’ve been able to add a couple of key players back for today’s game.

Julio Jones is the most notable addition, coming back from IR due to a hamstring injury. Jones give Ryan Tannehill something to work with today, but AJ Brown remains sidelined.

The Titans will get Rashaan Evans back, as well as running back Jeremy McNichols and guard Nate Davis. Harold Landry is good to go after practicing fully on Friday.

Key defensive pieces David Long, Jackrabbit Jenkins and Teair Tart will be inactive today. Newly claimed linebacker Zach Cunningham will also be inactive this week.

Titans Inactives

David Long

Jackrabbit Jenkins

Teair Tart

Zach Cunningham

Dez Fitzpatrick

Khari Blasingame

Dillon Radunz

Jaguars Inactives

Brandon Linder

Tre Herndon

Jacob Hollister

Jordan Smith

Jay Tufele