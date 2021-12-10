What are the odds? Titans vs. Jaguars

For the Titans, that might have been the most needed bye week of all time. Several key injuries have handicapped Tennessee this year, despite the Titans still holding an 8-4 record. The impact of those injuries was on display against the Texans and Patriots.

The plan seemed clear for Mike Vrabel — make it to the bye week and regroup. They’ve done that over the past two weeks, although it won’t be a complete fix. Key players Julio Jones, Rashaan Evans, each Nate Davis have returned to practice this week, while the team is still waiting on David Long and Jackrabbit Jenkins, among others. A.J. Brown and Derrick Henry remain on IR.

Coming off of the bye, the Titans get the Jaguars, who are once again struggling through yet another season. Jacksonville sits at 2-10 on the year, but as we’ve seen, Tennessee has struggled with bad teams so far this year. They dropped games against the Texans and the Jets — a black eye on an otherwise fantastic season to this point.

A healthier Titans team beat the Jaguars 37-19 back in week five. Now the Jaguars will make the trip to Nashville, where they’ve been installed as 8.5 point underdogs. The spread is already up to nine in some places. The total sits at 43.5.

As Jimmy pointed out earlier in the week, Mike Vrabel is 3-0 against the spread and straight up coming off of the bye week. He’s got a pretty good shot to make that 4-0 against another bad Jaguars team on Sunday.

Jacksonville has dropped four straight since their shocking upset against the Bills. They were blown away by the Rams last week as Trevor Lawrence continues to struggle through his rookie season.

Even after the bye, the Titans remain banged up in key spots, which could make this one dicey. However, with two weeks to prepare, it does feel like a little bit of a get-right spot for the Titans.