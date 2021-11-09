Titans release CB Breon Borders, lose QB Matt Barkley to Panthers

The Tennessee Titans made several tweaks to both their active roster and practice squad on Tuesday afternoon ahead of their Week 10 date with the New Orleans Saints. Most notably, cornerback Breon Borders has been released.

Borders has been with the Titans dating back to last season but has been surpassed on the depth chart by several cornerbacks in recent weeks. The exciting emergence of Chris Jackson, Greg Mabin and even Chris Jones, who out-snapped Borders in Sunday’s win, unfortunately made Borders expendable at this time. It could also mean that Kristian Fulton is getting closer to returning from injured reserve. That would be wonderful news.

The Titans also confirmed the release of wide receiver Josh Reynolds, which we covered in-depthly earlier in the day here.

Additionally, the Titans also waived defensive back Nate Brooks from the team’s practice squad.

Although the Titans have yet to confirm this, reports indicate that practice squad quarterback Matt Barkley is departing Tennessee’s practice squad and heading to Carolina’s 53-man roster following a multi-week injury to starting quarterback Sam Darnold. The 31-year-old Barkley spent the preseason battling for Tennessee’s No. 2 quarterback job, but ultimately lost out to Logan Woodside and was released during final cuts. General manager Jon Robinson quickly added Barkley to the practice squad, where he has spent time ever since. Barkley will now depart for the greener pastures of an active roster, with the potential to actually see some action in a regular-season contest. The Titans will have to add another quarterback to its practice squad in the coming days.

