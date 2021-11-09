Report: Titans release WR Josh Reynolds

The Tennessee Titans released wide receiver Josh Reynolds on Tuesday, per a Mike Garafolo report. Reynolds apparently asked to be released, and his wish was granted.

WR Josh Reynolds asked for, and was granted, his release from the #Titans today, source says. He signed as a free agent this offseason before they traded for Julio Jones. Reynolds, 26, heads to waivers, where claiming teams will owe him only $500k the rest of the way. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 9, 2021

The 26-year-old Reynolds will now head to waivers. If he’s claimed by another team, that franchise would owe him just $500,000 for the remainder of the 2021 campaign.

As Garafolo notes in his tweet, Reynolds signed a one-year deal with the Titans prior to the Julio Jones trade. Reynolds was expecting to serve as Tennessee’s No. 2 or 3 receiver, but things have gone the other way.

Reynolds was quickly passed on the depth chart by the likes of Nick Westbrook, Chester Rogers and Marcus Johnson, and has actually found himself inactive more weeks than not.

Reynolds’ tenure in Tennessee now comes to a disappointing end following just 10 receptions and 90 yards in just five appearances.

The Titans won’t miss him. Stay tuned to MCM for all updates.