Jeffery Simmons shines on Sunday Night Football

I heard a caller on 104.5 earlier this season say he didn’t understand what all of the fuss surrounding Jeffery Simmons was. The guy said that Simmons never makes any plays which was one of those “tell me you don’t understand football without telling me you don’t understand football” type moments. Well, I hope that dude was watching last night when Simmons was the best defensive lineman in the stadium:

The best defensive lineman in the NFL is playing in this game. So is Aaron Donald — Jimmy Morris (@jmorrisMCM) November 8, 2021

If you watched this team at all last year you understood why Simmons wasn’t “making plays” in the second half of the season last year - there was absolutely no one else on the defense that the opposing offensive coordinator had to account for - not to mention the overall scheme was terrible.

Things have changed this year. Jon Robinson made his best move of the offseason signing Denico Autry to line up next to Simmons. Harold Landry has come into his own as a dominant guy off the EDGE. Bud Dupree is getting healthier by the week. Combine all those things and Simmons is a one-man wrecking crew in Los Angeles on the national stage.