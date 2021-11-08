ESPN Stats: Titans Win over Rams puts them in elite company over past 15 years

The Tennessee Titans shocked the footballing world by thoroughly dominating the Los Angeles Rams on primetime in SoFi Stadium on Sunday night. The Titans showed up hungry and motivated following the indefinite loss of star running back Derrick Henry, and were eager to prove that their season is not lost despite the unfortunate injury to one of their star players. They did just that in rather impressive fashion, by beating up on the previous 7-1 Rams for a hefty 60 minutes.

ESPN’s dedicated Stats & Info page is an excellent tool that features information and noteworthy statistics in abundance. Its advanced model often tells a worthwhile story regarding the history of the game. Their footnotes feature some rather interesting information, and one of this week’s reveals for the Titans is an exciting reveal that captures just how well the Titans are currently playing throughout their active five-game winning streak. Excluding the victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars that spearheaded Tennessee’s current five-game unbeaten run, the Titans have now become just the fourth team in the last 15 years to win four straight games against teams who qualified for the playoffs last season. It puts them in rather good company. The previous three teams to accomplish such a feat all qualified for the Super Bowl, and two of them won it.

The Titans are a team that’s getting better every week. Head coach Mike Vrabel touched on that topic throughout his post-game press conference.

“We continue to improve, and that’s the message,” Vrabel said. “We’re better now than we were to start the season. That’s the most important thing in the National Football League, to find ways to continue to improve. Along the way, you have to find ways to win. If you don’t get better, you’ll find yourself on the outside looking in.”

The Titans played a good game on Sunday. They'll now get ready to take on the New Orleans Saints at Nissan Stadium in Week 10.