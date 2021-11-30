The Titans injury problems in a graph

We all know the Titans have been crushed by injuries this season. They set the record for players used in a season last week. There are still five games left in the season. That’s pretty crazy.

Take a look at this graph:

The 13 Titans who been active in every game: Tannehill (QB), Byard (DB), Quessenberry (T), Saffold (G), Jones (C), Landry (LB), Simmons (DT), Autry (DE), Pruitt (TE), Molden (CB), Cox (LS), Dzubnar (LB), Farley (DB) — Anthony Reinhard (@reinhurdler) November 30, 2021

Take a look at the list of players that have played in every game. It’s amazing to me that Rodger Saffold has been able to play in every game. He has been in and out of a lot of games. The last three guys on the list are only special teams players.

Remember a couple of weeks ago when some people were saying the Packers have overcome more injuries than the Titans? Well they have 10(!) more players that have played in every game than the Titans.

Oh yeah, and the return of guys like Derrick Henry, A.J. Brown and Julio Jones is still looming. Having some studs a little fresher when the playoffs start could very well be a blessing in disguise.