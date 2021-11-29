Now we wait

So the last two weeks have been rough. This team has had a rash of injuries like nothing I have ever seen. There has been a lot of doom and gloom in the fanbase, but your Tennessee Titans are still in the driver’s seat in the AFC South. Their magic number to clinch the division is three. That means three more wins, three more Colts losses, or any combination of the two makes them division champs and gives them a home playoff game.

There has been a lot of panic in the fanbase. Some of it is understandable, but there is a realistic scenario where this team gets everyone back for that playoff game. Here is the return timeline for the guys that are currently on IR:

Eligible to return from IR:

-Julio, Cruikshank-Jaguars Wk 14

-Bud Dupree-Steelers Wk 15

-AJ, C. Jackson-49ers Wk 16

-Henry-Wild Card Game (Estimated)

-McMath, Ficken-Unknown



Non-IR:

McNichols, Mabin, Long, Evans, Davis, Adeniyi, Tart, Rice, Hudson-Jags Wk 14 MAYBE #Titans — Wes on Broadway (@TitansDraftTape) November 29, 2021

Now we have no idea how all of these guys will recover from their injuries or what new injuries will happen, but there is nothing we can do right now but wait. This team finally gets the bye. That will give them time to heal up physically and hopefully recover mentally from what has no doubt been a really tough stretch.

My advice to you would be to take the bye with them. Take some time away from stressing about every little thing that has been going on with this team. The weather is going to be beautiful. Get outside and go for a walk or run. Vitamin D is good for your health.

For now, just assume that everyone is going to come back rested and healthy when the games matter the most. There is really nothing else to do right now besides wait.