Turnovers plague Titans in Patriots loss

The Tennessee Titans wanted to take better care of the football a week after a five-turnover performance led to a rather embarrassing loss against the at-the-time-one-win Houston Texans. That unfortunately did not happen, as the Titans coughed up the rock three times in a blowout loss to the New England Patriots in Foxboro. Tennessee is on a two-game losing streak, and have turned the ball over an astounding eight times in two weeks.

A surging New England defense took advantage of two fumbles and an interception and turned them into a rather convincing blowout win.

Running back Dontrell Hilliard put the ball on the ground shortly after the two minute warning. The Titans were driving well into New England territory, and Hilliard’s fumble killed their opportunity to take a lead. Hilliard recovered nicely with a 68-yard rushing touchdown just minutes later, but chose to focus on his costly fumble during his post-game press conference.

“We’re better than those turnovers,” Hilliard said. “Those were our mishaps. We are going to focus on the details throughout the bye week. I’m disappointed by the loss. The coaches put together a great game plan for us to win the game.”

Hilliard wasn’t alone. His running mate D’Onta Foreman also fumbled in the third quarter at the conclusion of a 34-yard encouraging run. The two fumbles spoiled a rather large day for a Tennessee rushing attack that gained a season-high 270 rushing yards.

“We have to clean it up,” Foreman said. “Our running back group never wants to put the ball on the ground. We unfortunately did that today. We have to protect the ball at a higher level.”

The loss dropped the Titans to 8-4 on the year. They no longer hold the No. 1 seed in the AFC. That honor currently belongs to the Baltimore Ravens, who defeated the Cleveland Browns on Sunday Night Football.

Tennessee will now enter a much-needed bye week before taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium in Week 14. As long as this team continues to be plagued by injuries, there are no “gimme games” on the upcoming schedule.