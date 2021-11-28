Titans-Patriots: Inactives

The Titans have an uphill battle ahead of them today at New England. The injury report remains loaded, and Tennessee gets to face a Patriots team that has it all clicking right now.

The team placed A.J. Brown on IR on Saturday, where he joins Julio Jones, Bud Dupree and Derrick Henry. That’s going to leave Ryan Tannehill with likely the worst skill position group in the league today, just as we saw last week in the loss to the Texans.

Additionally, David Long and Rashaan Evans will miss another game, along with Teair Tart. The Patriots should have plenty of opportunities in the run game today because of that.

Starting guard Nate Davis will miss another, along with running back Jeremy McNichols. Expect plenty of D’Onta Foreman and Dontrell Hilliard for the Titans.

Titans Inactives

RB Jeremy McNichols

CB Greg Mabin

LB David Long Jr.

LB Rashaan Evans

G Nate Davis

OLB Ola Adeniyi

DL Teair Tart

Patriots Inactives

TE Devin Asiasi

OLB Ronnie Perkins

QB Jarrett Stidham

OT Yasir Durant

RB J.J. Taylor