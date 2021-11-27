Titans place A.J. Brown on IR, and other roster moves

Sigh. When will it end? The Tennessee Titans continue to deal with more injuries than any other team in the league. On Saturday, they placed receiver A.J. Brown on injured reserve.

Brown injured his hand and chest against the Texans and never returned. It seems to be the chest injury that is now keeping him on the sidelines. We already knew Brown was going to miss Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. At minimum, he’ll have to miss the Week 14 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Week 15 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers as well. The Titans are on a Week 13 bye. It’s yet another devastating blow for a team that is trying to finish the regular season as the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Homefield advantage and another bye week would do this team a world of good.

Secondly, fullback Khari Blasingame has been activated from Injured Reserve, and he’ll be eligible to play against the Patriots. He’ll almost certainly be active alongside fellow fullback Tory Carter, because this team just needs players at this point.

Also on Saturday, the Titans made receiver Cody Hollister and defensive back Breon Borders game day COVID-19 elevations for Sunday. Both players will revert back to the practice squad after the game. Hollister will battle for snaps on the outside alongside Nick Westbrook and Dez Fitzpatrick. Borders will provide depth at corner, as Greg Mabin was ruled OUT on Saturday.

Quarterback Kevin Hogan and defensive lineman Kevin Strong are standard elevations for Sunday’s game. Both players will revert back to the practice squad after the game. With Logan Woodside on the Covid-Reserve List, Hogan will serve as the backup quarterback. Strong will provide D-line depth for a group that will be without the injured Teair Tart.

As always, stay tuned to MCM for all roster updates with in-depth reactions and analysis.