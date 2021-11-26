What are the odds? Titans vs. Patriots

Things change in a hurry in the NFL. Despite the loss of Derrick Henry, the Tennessee Titans were riding high on a six game winning streak. However, a loaded injury report finally caught up with them, and they dropped a game to one of the league’s worst teams.

On the flipside, under two years removed from losing Tom Brady, Bill Belichick appears primed and ready to return to being one of the top teams in the AFC. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones has come along quickly, and New England now appears to be a major player in a weaker than usual AFC.

The Patriots and Titans will meet on Sunday in New England, and Vegas is siding with red hot Patriots. The Titans are seven point underdogs in this spot, according to multiple sportsbooks.

It’s easy to see why the Patriots are such big favorites — all you have to do is take a quick glance at the Tennessee injury report. A ridiculous amount of starters on both sides of the ball remain sidelined, missing practice on Thursday. Those names include A.J. Brown, David Long, Rashaan Evans and Nate Davis. In addition to Julio Jones, who remains on IR.

It projects as a tough outlook for Ryan Tannehill, who had a dreadful game running with a skeleton crew last week against the Texans. Now they run into the Patriots, who have won five in a row in very convincing fashion.

The good news for the Titans is that the bye week finally arrives next week. Still in good standing for a top playoff spot, it wouldn’t surprise anyone to see Mike Vrabel and company play things pretty safe in regards to these injury decisions with a week off coming.

It all sets up for the Patriots on Sunday, but we’ve seen Tennessee team surprise us time and time again.