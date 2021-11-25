Thanksgiving injury report: Titans-Patriots

Happy Thanksgiving to all! The Tennessee Titans released Thursday’s injury report ahead of Sunday’s tilt with the surging New England Patriots. As expected, it’s grim.

Firstly, superstar receiver A.J. Brown did not practice for the second day in a row. Brown is listed with a “chest” injury, which caused him to exit the Houston game a week ago. It’s tough to say how serious we should be taking Brown’s absence. He routinely takes days off throughout the week of practice. If he’s not at least “limited” on Friday, we should officially be concerned.

Starting right guard Nate Davis continues to miss time with a concussion. He’s almost certainly OUT for Sunday. Davis is obviously dealing with a worrying head injury that has hampered him in recent weeks. We hope he’s okay. Aaron Brewer will likely start in his place vs. the Patriots.

Inside linebackers Rashaan Evans and David Long Jr. continue to miss practice with their multi-week injuries. It would appear that Jayon Brown and Monty Rice are in line to serve as the starting pairing for the third consecutive week. It’s worth noting that Dylan Cole saw a ton of snaps last week.

Outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi did not practice for the second consecutive day with a hamstring injury. John Simon would likely see some snaps should Adeniyi be unable to suit up on Sunday.

Jeremy McNichols missed his second straight day of practice, which insinuates that he continues to deal with a worrying concussion of his own. With Adrian Peterson’s recent release, Dontrell Hilliard and D’Onta Foreman are in line to receive a ton of snaps on Sunday.

Teair Tart is dealing with an ankle injury and missed his second straight day of practice. Larrell Murchison, Kyle Peko and Naquan Jones, who was a limited participant in Thursday’s practice, would all be in line for more snaps.

Joining Jones in a limited fashion was superstar pass rusher Harold Landry, who was upgraded from Wednesday’s “Did not practice” status. Landry is carrying the dreaded hamstring tag, but should be good to go for Sunday.

Tight end Geoff Swaim took a sizable step backwards. Swaim was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, but did NOT practice on Thursday. It’s an awful sign for a player that is also carrying the “concussion” designation. We would consider Swaim to be trending on the wrong side of questionable at this point. Prepare for Tommy Hudson, Anthony Firkser and MyCole Pruitt.

Jackrabbit Jenkins, Greg Mabin and Rodger Saffold were all considered “limited participants” for the second consecutive day. It insinuates that all three players will be healthy enough to suit up on Sunday, barring setbacks.

Stay tuned to MCM for all updates. Happy Thanksgiving!