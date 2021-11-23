Titans release RB Adrian Peterson, add WR Golden Tate to practice squad and 10 other moves

Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson perhaps had his busiest day at the office since taking over as GM on Tuesday afternoon. Robinson made an astounding 13 roster moves. No, really. He made 13 roster moves. That sums up how banged up this roster currently is. Most notably, veteran running back Adrian Peterson was released.

We hardly knew ‘ye, Peterson. The future Hall of Famer appeared in three games as a Titan, totaling just 82 rushing yards on 27 carries. That’s “good” for just three yards per carry. The 36-year-old Peterson unfortunately looked his age. Peterson scored a single touchdown in his debut game against the Los Angeles Rams. This could be the end of the road for him, although Mike Garafolo reports that Peterson may be back in Tennessee at some point. Consider us skeptical.

Peterson’s roster spot has essentially been given to fellow running back Dontrell Hilliard. We covered that news in-depthly here.

Additionally, the Titans added defensive back Buster Skrine and outside linebacker John Simon to the team’s active roster. Skrine is a Tennessee-Chattanooga alum that has appeared in 152 career games, most notably as a Cleveland Brown from 2011-14. With so many injuries at cornerback, Skrine may have to suit up on Sunday. Simon was with the Titans in training camp earlier this season, and later rejoined the team just weeks ago. This is now his third stint as a Titan in 2021. He’s a capable veteran that will give them some snaps on the outside.

Also on Tuesday, Tennessee signed a notable player to their practice squad: Wide receiver Golden Tate.

The @Titans have signed WR Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) and three others to the team’s practice squad.



READ https://t.co/eDVuKI5c4m pic.twitter.com/Rf8H8jSQpL — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 23, 2021

Fans have been clamoring for Tate to become a Titan for years now, and they’ve now apparently been granted their wish. A Tennessee native, Tate last played for the New York Giants in 2019-20. He’s compiled an impressive NFL resume including 695 receptions, 8,278 yards and 46 touchdowns. Tate will likely feature in a game for the Titans at some point, possibly this Sunday against the New England Patriots. Tate is now 33 years of age.

Running back Rodney Smith, wide receiver Austin Mack and defensive lineman Kevin Strong were also added to the team’s practice squad. To make room for them, wide receiver Chris Rowland and defensive lineman Niles Scott were released from the practice squad.

Tennessee placed defensive back Chris Jackson and wide receiver Marcus Johnson on Injured Reserve. Jackson has clearly been hampered by a foot injury throughout the last few contests. He’ll now miss a minimum of three games. Johnson is unfortunately done for the season, seeing that this is the second time he’s been placed on IR. Players can only return from IR once per season, and Johnson already did so earlier this season. It’s another season-ending blow for a team riddled with injuries.

Lastly, fullback Khari Blasingame has been placed on the team’s “Designated for Return from Injured Reserve” list, which means he can return to practice. The designation opens up a 21-day window for Blasingame to practice, and he will not count against the team’s 53-man roster until being activated from Injured Reserve. The Titans will probably carry two fullbacks (Tory Carter) once Blasingame is healthy enough to return to the active roster.

