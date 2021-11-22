A.J. Brown injury update: Titans WR had negative X-Rays on ribs

A.J. Brown was unable to finish the game yesterday with what was called a chest injury. That was the extent of what we knew about it until Ian Rapoport tweeted this a few minutes ago:

#Titans WR AJ Brown, who left yesterday’s game early with a chest injury had negative X-Rays on his ribs, source said. He’ll have more tests today and those can sometimes show more damage. But promising early returns. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 22, 2021

So obviously a good sign there. We will wait to see what those further tests tell us as the week progresses. My guess is that we won’t know much until we see how the practice reports turn out this week. Mike Vrabel will give us nothing until he absolutely has to.

The Titans are in a tough spot at receiver. In addition to A.J. not finishing the game, Marcus Johnson was unable to finish the game with a hamstring injury. There hasn’t been anything definitive on his status going forward, but we have seen a lot of hamstring injuries this season that sent guys to IR.

That left the Titans with Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Chester Rogers and Dez Fitzpatrick as the only healthy receivers. I probably don’t have to tell you that group isn’t good enough to win many games in the NFL.