Inactives: Titans vs. Texans

The Titans continue to roll on, despite a loaded weekly injury report. Tennessee has placed Derrick Henry, Julio Jones and Bud Dupree on IR over the last few weeks, with Jones and Dupree set to return in a few weeks.

However, their troubles don’t stop there.

Guard Nate Davis, linebackers David Long and Rashaan Evans, along with running back Jeremy McNichols were all ruled out on Friday. Tight end Geoff Swaim and cornerback Greg Maybin were also ruled out. Jackrabbit Jenkins joins them on the inactive list today.

That’s.... a lot.

It’s going to be interesting to see if the team can continue to find a way, even with one of the league’s worst teams in town today. Tyrod Taylor is back in the lineup for the Texans, giving Houston a bit of play-making ability offensively.

Tennessee remains a ten point favorite.

Titans Inactives

David Long

Rashaan Evans

Nate Davis

Jeremy McNichols

Geoff Swaim

Jackrabbit Jenkins

Greg Mabin

Texans Inactives

Jeff Driskel

Deshaun Watson

Cre’Von LeBlanc

Royce Freeman

Jon Greenard

Davion Davis

Jordan Akins