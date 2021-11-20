Titans place OLB Bud Dupree on Injured Reserve, activate TE Tommy Hudson

The Tennessee Titans made a few last minute roster moves less than 24 hours before Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans. Most notably, outside linebacker Bud Dupree was placed on injured reserve.

The @Titans have placed OLB Bud Dupree on Injured Reserve while also activating TE Tommy Hudson from IR.



Also, RB Dontrell Hilliard and DB Breon Borders will be gameday elevations for the #Titans for Sunday’s game vs the Texans.



READ https://t.co/M2pYbeDftL pic.twitter.com/QNIxVVduAv — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 20, 2021

Dupree injured his abdomen on the first snap of last Sunday’s win over the Saints and never returned to the game. Mike Vrabel had already ruled Dupree out of this contest earlier this week, but now goes on injured reserve where he must miss a minimum of three games. Those matches will be against Houston, New England and Jacksonville. Dupree is eligible to return for Tennessee’s Week 15 showdown with his former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers. Dupree’s first year in Tennessee has been filled with injuries. Expect to see plenty of Ola Adeniyi and Derick Roberson opposite Harold Landry for the next few weeks. Denico Autry can kick outside on occasion.

The Titans also activated tight end Tommy Hudson, moving him from the team’s “Designated for Return from Injured Reserve” list to the 53-man roster. Hudson is a second-year undrafted free agent out of Arizona State that appeared in three games with the Titans earlier this season. He has three catches for 31 yards on the year. He’ll likely see a healthy amount of snaps against the Texans given the injury to Geoff Swaim.

Lastly, running back Dontrell Hilliard and cornerback Breon Borders will be standard gameday elevations from the practice squad. The injury to Jeremy McNichols opens up the door for Hilliard to serve as the third down back. Tennessee is dealing with a bunch of injuries at cornerback, so there’s a decent chance Borders will see some snaps outside.

As always, stay tuned to MCM for all roster updates with in-depth reactions and analysis.