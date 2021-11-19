What are the odds? Titans vs. Texans

The Titans continue to sit in the driver’s seat of the AFC, following a tough win against the Saints last week. Now at 8-2, Tennessee can lock in yet another winning season with a victory this weekend against the Texans.

Houston sits at just 1-8 on the season, pretty clearly opting to punt on the 2021 season following the Deshaun Watson situation. Tyrod Taylor has been hurt for most of the season, but was able to return during a loss two weeks ago to the Dolphins. The Texans are now coming off of a bye, returning to face perhaps the hottest team in the NFL.

Tennessee is a ten point favorite in this matchup, a number that has held up pretty much all week. The total opened at 45.5, but has since dropped to 44.

The Titans aren’t exactly playing pretty football with Derrick Henry out of the lineup, but the defense continues to make plays while Ryan Tannehill does just enough to keep the train moving forward. Making matters more challenging? The injury report, which hasn’t been favorable to the Titans all season.

Starters Nate Davis, David Long, Bud Dupree, Jackrabbit Jenkins and Jeffery Simmons all sat out on Thursday during practice. Rashaan Evans and Harold Landry were both limited. All while Henry and Julio Jones sit on IR. Can this banged up Tennessee team keep winning despite it all? Tennessee’s week 13 bye can’t come fast enough.

While the Texans appear to be helpless, they’ve had some bright spots with Taylor under center. He led them to their lone win, beating the Jaguars convincingly in week one. Veteran Brandin Cooks continues to impress, handling most of the targets on a gutted offense.

While it’s not likely, we’ve already seen a banged up Titans team lose to the Jets on the road. Thankfully, this one is in Nashville. Expect another ugly game and a Titans win — but can they cover a ten point spread?