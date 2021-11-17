Titans announce several roster moves on 11/17

The Tennessee Titans made several roster changes as they continue to prepare for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans. Most notably, nose tackle Kyle Peko has been added to the team’s 53-man roster.

Beginning with the Peko news, this serves as a promotion for him, seeing that he was on the practice squad. Peko received the standard elevation to the game day roster for the win over the New Orleans Saints. It’s a well deserved promotion for a hard-nosed interior defensive linemen that made the most of his opportunity by flashing a run-stuffing skill set against the Saints. If you recall, Peko gained some momentum as a player that was possibly going to make the roster in August, but unfortunately suffered an injury right around cut down day. He’s now back healthy and ready to make an impact. He’s a quality player.

Additionally, as noted above, the Titans signed offensive tackle Bobby Hart and defensive end Amani Bledsoe to their practice squad. Both players were released from the active roster just earlier this week, paving the way for the moves that saw outside linebacker Derrick Roberson and inside linebacker/special teams ace Dylan Cole re-join the 53-man roster. The Titans moved quickly to ensure Hart and Bledsoe stay in Tennessee. Hart will continue to serve as practice squad depth should anything happen to Taylor Lewan, David Quessenberry or Kendall Lamm. Bledsoe would provide quality depth should an injury occur to any of the defensive linemen.

Lastly, the Titans have moved tight end Tommy Hudson to the team’s “Designated for Return from Injured Reserve” list. This designation opens up a 21-day window for Hudson to practice with the team, and he will not count against the team’s 53-man roster until being activated from Injured Reserve.

Hudson is a second-year undrafted free agent out of Arizona State. He appeared in three games with the Titans earlier this season before ending up on injured reserve. He recorded three catches for 31 yards.

The Titans had 50 players on their roster earlier this week, but have now filled them out with Peko, Roberson and Cole. As always, stay tuned to MCM for all roster updates with in-depth reactions and analysis.