Titans activate OLB Derick Roberson, add him and LB Dylan Cole to 53-man roster

The Tennessee Titans tweaked their roster ahead of Sunday’s divisional contest with the Houston Texans. Outside linebacker Derick Roberson has been activated from injured reserve, linebacker Dyaln Cole has been signed to the active roster, and a familiar face returns to the practice squad. As per usual, Jim Wyatt had the scoop.

The @Titans have activated OLB @DerickJRoberson from Injured Reserve while signing LB @dylancole31 to the active roster.



The #Titans have also signed WR Cody Hollister to the team’s practice squad.



READ https://t.co/1X4NufBb4n pic.twitter.com/i6N5lplOaX — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 16, 2021

Starting with the Roberson news, his activation comes at an ideal moment in time. Starting pass rusher Bud Dupree continues to deal with a mysterious abdomen injury that has his status for Sunday’s game (and beyond) hanging in the balance. Fellow outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi was banged up throughout the Week 10 win over the New Orleans Saints. The Titans need bodies at the position currently, and Roberson will add depth and competition to a room that currently needs it. Roberson is in his third NFL season, and hasn’t played since the Week 1 loss to Arizona. He has three career sacks. The Titans shouldn’t take Houson lightly by any means, but utilizing Roberson while allowing others to get some much needed rest could be a smart strategy.

Additionally, as noted above, the Titans signed linebacker Dylan Cole to the team’s active roster on Tuesday, elevating him from the practice squad. It’s a well deserved promotion for a former undrafted free agent that forced a fumble on a kickoff in the team’s win over the Saints this past Sunday. Cole will continue to play a prominent role on special teams.

And last but not least, the Titans signed wide receiver Cody Hollister to the team’s practice squad on Tuesday. Hollister is a familiar name and face, having spent each of the past two seasons in Tennessee. Hollister was with the team in training camp this season before suffering an injury. We welcome him back.

The Titans still have a roster spot open on the 53. As always, stay tuned to MCM for all roster updates with in-depth reactions and analysis.