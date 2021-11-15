Titans release OT Bobby Hart and DE Amani Bledsoe

The Tennessee Titans released a pair of players on Monday following Sunday’s win over New Orleans Saints. Offensive tackle Bobby Hart and defensive end Amani Bledsoe are no longer with the team.

.@Titans waive two players – OL Bobby Hart and DL Amani Bledsoe.



A seven-year veteran, Hart started against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football in Week 9 due to injuries to Taylor Lewan and Kendall Lamm. Hart played rather poorly in that contest. With Lewan and Lamm thankfully now healthy again, Hart’s services are no longer required.

Additionally, as noted above, the Titans released defensive end Amani Bledsoe. Bledsoe is in his third NFL season and this was just second stint with the Titans after spending parts of 2019 and 2020 in Tennessee. Bledsoe played in five games for the Titans this season, including two starts. He performed admirably, but the writing was on the wall after he took part in just seven of the team’s 67 defensive snaps on Sunday, along with two snaps on special teams. The Titans are especially deep on the defensive line currently, led by All-Pro worthy performances by Jeffery Simmons and Denico Autry. Larrell Murchison will continue to provide quality depth. Naquan Jones is an impressive undrafted free agent, and recorded his first career sack on Sunday. Kyle Peko made the most of his first opportunity, and the always reliable Teair Tart is due back from injury shortly. This was simply a numbers game. Perhaps Bledsoe can join the practice squad.

These moves leave Tennessee’s active roster at just 50, and with three spots to be filled. Outside linebacker Derick Roberson will likely take up one of those spots, as his 21-day practice window expires at the end of this coming week. Roberson will return barring a setback, and will provide quality depth at a position that is currently banged up.

