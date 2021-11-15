 clock menu more-arrow no yes

A tour through fun Titans stats and factoids from Week 10

By Justin Melo
New Orleans Saints v Tennessee Titans Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans won their sixth straight game on Sunday, narrowly defeating the New Orleans Saints by a score of 23-21 at Nissan Stadium. It wasn’t pretty, but the Titans team continues to overcome adversity in tightly contested matches.

The Titans were without a plethora of players, including Derrick Henry, Julio Jones, Darrynton Evans, Dane Cruikshank, David Long Jr. and Rashaan Evans just to name a select few.

As has been the case in recent weeks, Tennessee’s defense came up with timely turnovers and crucial stops. The offense continued to struggle without Henry, but scored touchdowns in the red zone.

The always wonderful Jim Wyatt came through with some awesome stats and factoids following the win, and we decided to put this post together. Enjoy!

Landry is on an incredible run right now and already has a career-high 10 sacks in 10 games. Landry still has eight regular season contests to add to his already impressive totals. He’s virtually unblockable right now, and is going to get a massive payday in the offseason.

Tennessee’s passing offense struggled on Sunday, but it sure was nice to see Tannehill share the wealth. Marcus Johnson was easily their best receiver, and no other pure receiver recorded more than a single catch. This stat is a result of the impressive depth that general manager Jon Robinson has accumulated at the skill positions over the years.

This is why it’s confusing when analysts continue to argue over who the best team in the AFC is. Tennessee is red hot right now, and they’ve compiled a BUNCH of impressive wins in recent weeks. 7-0 against playoff teams from a year ago is undeniably impressive.

This team has been really good in tight contests throughout the years, and this stat proves it. It’s the sign of a mentally tough team that knows how to win. It coincides with Mike Vrabel’s personality, and is a reflection of the excellent work he’s done since taking over as the head coach.

The 2021 Titans are elite. There is plenty to nitpick offensively right now, but we hope you’re enjoying this. It’s not every year that an NFL team starts 8-2. Don’t forget to sit back and enjoy it.

